Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hoary Boulder & Coultenet Card

Item Details

Details

An uncommon (★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Eureka Orthos Rewards Guide - All Known Exclusive Rewards
Dillon Skiffington
How to Unlock The Private Pachypodium in FFXIV Patch 6.35
Mike Williams
How To Unlock The New Close Shave Hairstyle in FFXIV
Mike Williams