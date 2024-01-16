Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hive Totem

Item Details

Details

This steel idol resembling the primal Ravana is used by the Gnath during summoning ceremonies.

Attributes

Related Posts

How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
Destiny 2 Exodus: Evacuation & Preparation Quest Guide - All Traveler's Chosen Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington