Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Hive Claws

Item Details

71

56.8

2.4

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
How to Unlock the Vath Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
Nerium