Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hisui & Kurenai Card

Item Details

Details

A legendary (★★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

All 7 New Pokemon in Pokemon: Legends Arceus
Dillon Skiffington
Everything From Today's Pokemon Presents: Scarlet, Violet, Legends: Arceus, Unite, and Go
Andrea Shearon
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi