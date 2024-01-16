Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

High Durium Planisphere

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

94

100.27

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Onyx
7
Item Icon
Ametrine
7
Item Icon
High Durium Nugget
7
Item Icon
Enchanted Dimythrite Ink
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

