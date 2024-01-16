Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
High Allagan Spear
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 115
Item Details
64
Physical Damage
63.15
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
646 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+45
Vitality
+46
Critical Hit
+32
Determination
+46
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
115
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
