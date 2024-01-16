Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
High Allagan Ring of Slaying
Ring - Item Level 110
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
258 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+20
Vitality
+20
Skill Speed
+15
Direct Hit Rate
+21
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
