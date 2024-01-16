Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
High Allagan Gloves of Healing
Hands - Item Level 110
Item Details
95
Magic Defense
54
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
340 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+26
Piety
+27
Vitality
+23
Spell Speed
+19
Direct Hit Rate
+5
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
110
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
