FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
High Allagan Blade
Gladiator's Arm - Item Level 115
Item Details
64
Physical Damage
46.08
Auto-attack
2.16
Delay
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
431 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+32
Vitality
+33
Critical Hit
+33
Direct Hit Rate
+23
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
115
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
