FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
High Allagan Aetherstone - Hand Gear
Part - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An Allagan device that, when affixed to gear, greatly augments the gear's strength.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
26 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
