Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hien Card

Item Details

Details

A legendary (★★★★★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

The FFXIV Community Has Some Concerning Takes on Their Favorite Mounts
Jessica Scharnagle
Twelve Important Details in the FFXIV: Endwalker Patch 6.0 Patch Notes
Mike Williams
What Your Favorite Man in FFXIV Says About You
Natalie Flores