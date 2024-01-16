Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Hidden Tunnel Painting
Painting - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A painting of the Hidden Tunnel based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
