Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hidden Tear Painting

Item Details

Details

A painting of Hidden Tear based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

Related Posts

Elden Ring Spirit Ashes Tier List - Updated February 2024
placeholder
Nerium,Corey Plante
FFXIV: How To Set Up Your Hotbars For Keyboard and Mouse
Mike Williams
Full FFXIV 6.2 Patch Notes Summary, Everything You Need to Know [UPDATED]
Michael Higham