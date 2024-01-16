Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Hi-Potion of Strength
Medicine - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This concoction temporarily increases strength. Duration: 15s
Recast
5m
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Gil Bun
4
Rock Salt
4
Blue Yarzon Leg
4
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
33
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
1000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Related Posts
FFXIV's Potions are Just Alcohol and Fruit Juice
Mike Williams
Xenogears to Xenoblade: A 99 Potions Retrospective
Paul Tamayo
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo