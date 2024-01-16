Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Medicines & Meals
Item Icon

Hi-Potion of Strength

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This concoction temporarily increases strength. Duration: 15s

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Gil Bun
4
Item Icon
Rock Salt
4
Item Icon
Blue Yarzon Leg
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
3
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

