FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Hi-Potion of Intelligence
Medicine - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This concoction temporarily increases intelligence. Duration: 15s
Recast
5m
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Rock Salt
3
Treant Sap
3
Pearl Ginger
3
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
32
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
950
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
