Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Heroic Spirit Shield
Shield - Item Level 235
Item Details
400
Block Strength
400
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+25
Vitality
+25
Critical Hit
+25
Determination
+18
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Guide: How To Get All The Garo Collaboration Gear, Mounts, and Titles
Mike Williams
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
Civilization 6: Rise & Fall Leaders Guide: Perks, Unique Units, & More
Dillon Skiffington