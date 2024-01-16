Games
Hero's Shield
Shield - Item Level 560
Item Details
1267
Block Strength
1267
Block Rate
Details
IL and attributes synced to current job level.
Classes
PLD - Lv. 89
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+69
Vitality
+69
Critical Hit
+46
Determination
+66
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 79
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
