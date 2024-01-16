Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Helm Component
Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A component to be used in finishing the 's helm. ※Only for use in Ixal tribal quests.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Helm Component Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Helm Component Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Helm Component Materials
2
Crystals
Water Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Helm Component Materials
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Helm Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Helm Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Helm Component Materials
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Water Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Helm Component Materials
2
Crystals
Wind Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
