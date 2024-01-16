Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Hellhound Tuck

Item Details

9

10.32

3.44

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV’s PVP Series Four Brings New Adjustments in Patch 6.4
Mills Webster
Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 77 highlights new story, balance changes, and more ahead of Patch 6.4
Jessica Scharnagle
Missed Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter 77? Here are the biggest reveals ahead of Patch 6.4
Mike Williams