FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Hellhound Longbow
Archer's Arm - Item Level 1
Item Details
9
Physical Damage
9.12
Auto-attack
3.04
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
