Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Heavy Filibuster's Gambison of Maiming
Body - Item Level 245
Item Details
197
Magic Defense
251
Defense
Details
Classes
LNC DRG RPR - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
901 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+86
Vitality
+89
Critical Hit
+61
Determination
+87
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
245
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood review
Nerium
Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham