FFXIV Items
Item DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Heart of the Vortex

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

56

64.21

3.44

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Jadeite
1
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
1
Item Icon
Vortex Feather
1
Item Icon
Demimateria of the Vortex
1
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
12
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

