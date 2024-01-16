Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Hannish Wool Autumn Shirt

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Hannish Wool
2
Item Icon
Gyuki Leather
2
Item Icon
Koppranickel Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

