Hanging Bench
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 540
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A seat strung from a sturdy branch and securely fastened so to assuage any safety concerns.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
540
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Straw
8
Ironwood Lumber
8
Shroud Broadleaf
8
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
86
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
3100
Max Quality
6800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2451
Craftsmanship
2590
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
