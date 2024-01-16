Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hanging Bench

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A seat strung from a sturdy branch and securely fastened so to assuage any safety concerns.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Straw
8
Item Icon
Ironwood Lumber
8
Item Icon
Shroud Broadleaf
8
Item Icon
Growth Formula Kappa
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

