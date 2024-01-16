Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Handmade Snow Drift
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A giant pile of pristine white snow. Crafted by hand, unlike last year's drifts.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
