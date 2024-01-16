Games
Handking's Raising Hammer
Armorer's Primary Tool - Item Level 350
Item Details
44
Physical Damage
41.07
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
ARM - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Control
+305
Craftsmanship
+568
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
350
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
