FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Hallowed Ramie Doublet of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

155

88

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Opal
5
Item Icon
Dhalmel Leather
5
Item Icon
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
5
Item Icon
Grade 1 Intelligence Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

