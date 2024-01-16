Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Hallowed Ramie Doublet of Casting
Body - Item Level 139
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
155
Magic Defense
88
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 56
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
273 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+46
Spell Speed
+35
Intelligence
+49
Determination
+50
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 46
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
139
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Opal
5
Dhalmel Leather
5
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
5
Grade 1 Intelligence Dissolvent
5
Crystals
Wind Crystal
4
Lightning Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
460
Max Quality
2490
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
