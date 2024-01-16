Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hall of the Fallen Plume Painting

Item Details

Details

A painting of the Hall of the Fallen Plume based off notes compiled from your sightseeing log.

Attributes

