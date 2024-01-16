Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Gyr Abanian Flour

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Finely milled Gyr Abanian wheat.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Gyr Abanian Wheat
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

All Hairstyles and How To Unlock them In Final Fantasy XIV
Paulo Kawanishi
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
Where to Spend Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium