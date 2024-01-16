Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Gyr Abanian Flour
Ingredient - Item Level 255
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Finely milled Gyr Abanian wheat.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Gyr Abanian Wheat
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
61
Total Crafted
3
Durability
40
Difficulty
315
Max Quality
2232
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
968
Craftsmanship
1006
Related Posts
All Hairstyles and How To Unlock them In Final Fantasy XIV
Paulo Kawanishi
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
Where to Spend Tomestones of Poetics in FFXIV: The Best Items to Buy
Nerium