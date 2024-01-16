Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Gunblade of the Yo-kai King
Gunbreaker's Arm - Item Level 30
Item Details
36
Physical Damage
33.6
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GNB - Lv. 30
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+6
Vitality
+7
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 20
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
