FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Growth Formula Theta

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

This alchemically formulated potation accelerates the growth of foliage.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Perlite
1
Item Icon
Windtea Leaves
1
Item Icon
Persimmon Tannin
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

