FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Grimoire of the True Griffin
Arcanist's Grimoire - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
76
Physical Damage
79.04
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
ACN SMN - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
621 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+97
Critical Hit
+76
Intelligence
+108
Determination
+108
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
320
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Torreya Lumber
2
Palladium Ingot
2
Everborn Aethersand
2
True Griffin Leather
2
Enchanted Palladium Ink
2
Grade 2 Reisui of Intelligence
2
Crystals
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
4800
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1500
