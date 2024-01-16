Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Grimoire of Ascension
Arcanist's Grimoire - Item Level 665
Item Details
132
Physical Damage
137.28
Auto-attack
3.12
Delay
Details
Classes
ACN SMN - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Vitality
+412
Critical Hit
+306
Intelligence
+416
Direct Hit Rate
+214
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
