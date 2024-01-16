Games
Gridanian Bouquet
Tabletop - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
An elegant bouquet for romantic occasions, each bloom painstakingly selected by the florist Tanie.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
2000 gil
Sells for
30 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
