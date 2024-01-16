Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Grey Carp

Item Details

Details

A common carp native to Lakeland. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
placeholder
Shikhu,Ian Taylor
FFXIV Slate Grey Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium
FFXIV Soot Black Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Mike Williams