Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Grey Carp
Seafood - Item Level 390
Item Details
Details
A common carp native to Lakeland. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
7 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
390
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
FFXIV Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide - Macros, Rotations, New Glows
Shikhu
,
Ian Taylor
FFXIV Slate Grey Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium
FFXIV Soot Black Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Mike Williams