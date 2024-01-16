Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Greener Gleaner

Item Details

Details

Good at hiding, but clearly not good enough. Use item to acquire the greener gleaner minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

As an Exceptionally Disastrous FFXIV Player, I Have Raid Newcomer Advice
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Are Dragonflight's Touted Improvements Enough To Bring Folks Back to WoW?
Mike Williams