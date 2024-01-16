Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Green Byregotia Choker

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Bear Fat
6
Item Icon
Green Byregotia
6
Item Icon
Highland Spring Water
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
6
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

