Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Green Archon Egg

Item Details

Details

An Archon egg painted solid green by the Dreamer.

Attributes

Related Posts

Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor,Dillon Skiffington
Has FFXIV’s Patch 6.5 End Cutscene Revealed Dawntrail’s New Job?
placeholder
Michael Hassall
How to Unlock the Sylph Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests
Mike Williams