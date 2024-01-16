Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Grade 4 Skybuilders' Plant Oil
Miscellany - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Best burned at midnight.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Mistletoe
2
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Sesame
2
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Rock Salt
2
Crystals
Water Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
3500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
