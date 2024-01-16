Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 4 Skybuilders' Plant Oil

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Best burned at midnight.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Mistletoe
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Sesame
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Rock Salt
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
2
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

