FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Grade 4 Skybuilders' Kissing Fish
Seafood - Item Level 150
Item Details
Details
Its kissing days are over. ※Not included in the fish guide.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
10 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
