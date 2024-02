Another in a seemingly endless list of powdered substances that are of vital importance to alchemists, goldsmiths, and the like, but mean─to quote the common vernacular─bugger all to everyone else. Luckily, laymen need only know how much it will fetch at market and whether or not one must face any life-endangering peril to obtain it. Used in level 60 and 70 crafting recipes.

Available for Purchase with gil No