FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 4 Skybuilders' Alloy

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A marvelous mixture of malleable metals melded into magnificently molded...blocks.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ore
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Iron Ore
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

