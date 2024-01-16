Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Grade 4 Skybuilders' Alloy
Miscellany - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A marvelous mixture of malleable metals melded into magnificently molded...blocks.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Iron Ore
2
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Iron Ore
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
20
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
74
Max Quality
1198
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Farm Skybuilders' Scrips in FFXIV
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Dragoon Blue Dye Guide – Where to Get It & What It’s Really Worth
Andrea Shearon