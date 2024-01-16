Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 3 Skybuilders' Rivets

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Some may argue that rivets are nothing more than nails without the pointy bit.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ore
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 3 Skybuilders' Titanium Ore
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 3 Skybuilders' Hardsilver Sand
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

