FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Grade 3 Skybuilders' Hemp

Item Details

Details

Compared to the grade 2 variety, this is the good shite. Used in level 20 crafting recipes.

Attributes

