FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 3 Skybuilders' Alloy

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The favored alloy of the hoi polloi.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ore
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 3 Skybuilders' Ore
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

