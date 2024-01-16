Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Grade 2 Skybuilders' Silex

Item Details

Details

The name makes it sound far more sinister than it actually is. Used in level 70 crafting recipes.

Attributes

Related Posts

The Latest FFXIV Patch Shows the English Localization Team's Unhinged Humor
Natalie Flores
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu