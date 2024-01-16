Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 2 Skybuilders' Rope

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Perfectly suited to pulling heavy objects. Less well suited to pushing them.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Straw
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Hemp
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

