FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Grade 2 Skybuilders' Nails
Miscellany - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Never was the description “tough as nails” more apt, because they are, in fact, nails.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Cobalt Ore
2
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Zinc Ore
2
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Iron Sand
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
3500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
