FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 2 Skybuilders' Nails

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Never was the description “tough as nails” more apt, because they are, in fact, nails.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ore
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Zinc Ore
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Iron Sand
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

