FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Grade 2 Skybuilders' Cloth
Miscellany - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
As the popular Coerthan adage attests, “One can never have too much cloth.”
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Woolen Yarn
2
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Flax
2
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Maple Sap
2
Crystals
Wind Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
138
Max Quality
3500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
