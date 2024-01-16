Destiny 2
Grade 2 Skybuilders' Cloth

As the popular Coerthan adage attests, “One can never have too much cloth.”

Weaver

Woolen Yarn
2
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Flax
2
Approved Grade 2 Skybuilders' Maple Sap
2
Wind Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Suggested

