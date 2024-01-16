Games
Grade 2 Feed - Stamina Blend
Miscellany - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A complex blend of cereals and leafy greens believed to improve a race chocobo's stamina.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
96 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Mimett Gourd
1
Gysahl Greens
1
Mazlaya Greens
1
Gregarious Worm
1
Crystals
Fire Cluster
1
Water Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
5
Durability
80
Difficulty
125
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
347
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
391
