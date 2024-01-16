Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 2 Feed - Stamina Blend

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A complex blend of cereals and leafy greens believed to improve a race chocobo's stamina.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Mimett Gourd
1
Item Icon
Gysahl Greens
1
Item Icon
Mazlaya Greens
1
Item Icon
Gregarious Worm
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Water Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium